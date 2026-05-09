For those of a certain generation, the world of science fiction has come to life in the real world. Whether you were a fan of Star Trek, Star Wars, Space 1999, or even The Jetsons, the movements of technology have been revolutionary in the last few years.

We may not have flying cars or genuine talking robots, but we are getting very close to living in the world of what was once science fiction. Artificial Intelligence continues to impress and spread fear amongst its users.

Companies today are both excited and worried that the Skynet of the Terminator movies will become the real-life story of our humanity. It wasn't that long ago that drones were seen as a fun way to spend a weekend or a new way to market a home for sale in Idaho and beyond.

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Today, local police departments like those in Nampa and Caldwell proudly report their acquisition and use of a drone air force. We're sure the other police departments have a drone fleet as well, but those two are the most recent to share publicly.

Another economic breakthrough, thanks to the pandemic, is more at-home shopping. For years, Idahoans would travel to their favorite store to shop. Today, everything is delivered to our homes.

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The days of endless drivers may be coming to an end in Nampa, Idaho, thanks to Amazon’s new program. The company held a community meeting to discuss its use of aerial drones for home delivery. Yes, Amazon will use unmanned aerial drones to deliver light packages around the city. Channel 6 reported that some residents were concerned about their safety, given that there have been several reports of drones dropping packages from the sky in other cities.

The type of drone is the MK-30 drone and if approved could be flying around Nampa very soon. Nampa has an airport already along with the Warhawk Museum. Throw in a drone fleet and the skies above Canyon County are about to get a lot more crowded.

Drone Footage Takes Over Boise Internet Miss out on Treefort Music Fest? This insane drone footage recapping the shows will make you feel like you were front row Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show... Gallery Credit: Nikki West