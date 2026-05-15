It’s not every day that America’s number one television morning show features the beloved Gem State. If we do get national attention, it usually comes down to a few things.

Years ago, it was the 250th, the insanely hot housing market, then it was the housing crash. Let’s not forget how many times a year the national media can’t get enough of our Boise State Broncos.

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However, today, Good Morning America arrived in Boise, not Nampa or Sun Valley. The morning show was here as part of their commitment to honor America’s 250th Anniversary. The show is hitting all 50 states in 50 days.

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If you’re thinking, is this another appearance on Boise State’s famous Blue Field? You would be incorrect. Good Morning America’s profile of Idaho focused on potatoes and running, specifically the Potato Marathon kicking off this Saturday. The marathon is a qualifier for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

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You have to run a specific time to qualify for Boston or New York City’s Marathons. The show featured two packages the first one involved a live shot focusing on the race and what it means to so many who love to run in it.

The other spotlight focused in our state's natural wonders and beauty. In other words, why so many, move to Idaho or dream of being here. The show's hosts loved the segment calling it a combination of history and vegetables.

A big thank you to the folks at ABC Television and to the staff at Good Morning America who shared the magic of our Gem State to the rest of the world? We've shared with you both stories right after these photos.

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