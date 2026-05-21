Americans love their country. We may agree to disagree on politics, sports, favorite dinner choices, and other issues, but we all love our great nation.

This year, we celebrate the 250th birthday of what began as a dream that has flourished into the greatest nation in world history.

Everyone Loves America

With an intro like that, you may be wondering what’s next? The Gem State is joining the national movement by holding special celebrations throughout the year.

Businesses, schools, civic organizations, and many other organizations are taking part in honoring the world’s greatest constitutional republic.

The organization that reminds us, ‘you can’t win if you don’t play,’ the Idaho Lottery, has announced its own fun version of celebrating America’s 250th.

A New Game Celebrating America in Idaho

Idahoans can win $25,000 by playing a new red, white, and blue game this summer. America250 in Idaho Scratch Game, where you

can win $25, $250, and two big winners of $25,000.

“America250 is a consequential and historic milestone for our nation, and for Idahoans to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime celebration is truly special,” said Andrew Arulanandam, Idaho Lottery Director. “The Idaho Lottery is honored to help commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with this special patriotic Scratch Game.”

Where You Can Find These New Tickets

You can find the new game wherever you purchase your favorite lottery tickets. Remember, a portion of the sales supports Idaho Public Schools.

Did you know the lottery has donated $1.348 billion to funding Idaho Public Schools, fueling our state’s future. We’ll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With the Best Odds of a Huge Prize (December 2025) This list is up to date as of December 9, 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Who Has Won $1 Million or More in Idaho Lottery's History We have had some big winners here in the gem state! Here are some Million Dollar winners since 2008 that did not choose to remain anonyms and had photos available. Gallery Credit: Idaho Lottery Website