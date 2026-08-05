Idaho’s second-largest animal shelter has a very important message about the proper care of animals in the Gem State. The West Valley Humane Society has taken to social media, urging the public not to dump animals in boxes at their shelter or any shelter.

A bucket full of adorable puppies was left abandoned in the lobby of the shelter. The perpetrators refused to answer questions from the hardworking shelter staff and bolted the building.

'We are required to document who brings in each stray animal and connect that person to the animal’s official intake record. Because pets are legally considered property, we must gather basic information to establish where the animal came from, how they were found, and who transferred them into our care.'

Idaho is a very independent state, but as you can see from the statement above they are required to ask for identification.

Will You Be Charged A Fee For Dropping off Animals?

The shelter says providing ID doesn't mean you'll be charged a fee. The information is needed to provide documentation in case someone claims the abandoned animals.

They say your information will not be shared to the public. Here is the complete message from the shelter.

The West Valley Humane Society continues to serve Canyon County, Caldwell, Nampa, and other cities within the county. The shelter is nonprofit and supported by volunteers, donations, and contributions from the county and the cities mentioned above.

If you're looking to make a difference and help animals, please consider donating, adopting, fostering or volunteering.

Cats and Kittens at The Idaho Humane Society They are so cute! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Idaho's Top 20 Public High Schools 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals