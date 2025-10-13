There's never a dull moment in the world of animal rescue. Whether you live in Canyon or Ada County, you never know what unexpected treasure will need rescuing. Animal rescue workers have a big heart and sometimes a sense of humor when an animal is dropped off or brought to the shelter by animal control.

Idaho is an agricultural state, as we know, which means sometimes the West Valley Humane Society gets to shelter, feed, care for, and eventually find a home for some unusual visitors. In the past, the shelter has rescued chickens, lamas, cows, goats, ducks, donkeys, and anything you'd find on a farm.

Today, the West Valley Humane Society posted on Facebook that someone has lost their pig. That's right, you don't have to be a fan of Charlotte's Web to fall in love with this adorable pig currently chilling out at the shelter in Caldwell.

Photo Courtesy of Dee West Valley Humane Society Photo Courtesy of Dee West Valley Humane Society loading...

The shelter folks told us the pig was initially scared, but is now adapting to its temporary home. Officials believe this is a pet pig based on its friendly demeanor and affection towards humans.

The shelter will hold the pig for 15 days, and if it goes unclaimed, it will be available for adoption. Please spread the word to make sure this little or biggy piggy finds their way back to their Idahome.

Or you may need a big, huggable pig who will be your new forever four-legged family member. For more information, you can contact the shelter here.

