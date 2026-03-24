Beloved Boise TV Station Gets A New Owner
Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook commented:
“This transaction is essential to sustaining strong local journalism in the communities we serve. By bringing these two outstanding companies together, Nexstar will be a stronger, more dynamic enterprise—better positioned to deliver exceptional journalism and local programming with enhanced assets, capabilities, and talent. We are grateful to President Trump, Chairman Carr, and the DOJ for recognizing the dynamic forces shaping the media landscape and enabling this transaction to move forward.”
What will the new ownership mean for Channel 7 and Boise area news? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
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