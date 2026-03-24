Although some younger people do not watch television like their parents and grandparents, it’s still a very powerful way to get information. Years ago, local television personalities were the local versions of Hollywood stars. Today, it’s a very different world.

Boise television stations have changed significantly over the last several years. Once iconic long-time personalities have been replaced by young kids fresh out of TV school. The Boise market used to be a place where aspiring television reporters would arrive after working for 2 or 3 years in the industry.

Today, reporters are going live on Boise television with little or no professional experience. These industry consolidations could further influence employment opportunities and station operations in Boise, which is essential for local viewers and industry professionals alike.

The legacy media industry is facing increased competition from radio and online sources. Recognizing these industry shifts can help the audience feel their understanding of media trends is appreciated, highlighting the importance of these mergers for public interest.

For years, Channel 7 has been the standard for local television news. The station was once known as KIDO TV. The call letters were changed to KTVB when the lady who owned both properties sold Idaho’s first radio station to Bill Boeing of the Boeing Company. They make airplanes. A major television merger between Nexstar and Tegna was completed. The latter owned Channel 7 but is now owned by the more conservative company. The company celebrated the news in a press release.

Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook commented: “This transaction is essential to sustaining strong local journalism in the communities we serve. By bringing these two outstanding companies together, Nexstar will be a stronger, more dynamic enterprise—better positioned to deliver exceptional journalism and local programming with enhanced assets, capabilities, and talent. We are grateful to President Trump, Chairman Carr, and the DOJ for recognizing the dynamic forces shaping the media landscape and enabling this transaction to move forward.”

What will the new ownership mean for Channel 7 and Boise area news? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through the Years YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through The Years: Part 2 YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart