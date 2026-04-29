America’s number one late-night host will be in Nampa this weekend performing.

at the Ford Idaho Center. The show is one of the hottest entertainment acts to perform in Idaho.

We’ll give you a breakdown on how to see the show for free in a minute. That’s right, we’ll share with you how you can see big Greg and his friends for free.

Nampa will be hosting Greg Gutfeld on May 2nd at the Ford Idaho Center.

The comedian will not be coming alone; he's bringing Tom Shillue and a very special mystery guest.

Who is the mystery guest? One can only speculate, since Greg's show has so many folks from all over the media and political worlds. Perhaps Boise's Mike Baker will join him in Nampa?

Who is Greg Gutfeld? Before he was a Fox News Superstar, Mr. Gutfeld was a well-recognized editor for Men's Health Magazine. He wrote for Maxim, Stuff, and Prevention publications. ￼

Who Will Greg Gutfeld Bring to Nampa, Idaho? A List of the big stars! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

According to his bio, Mr. Gutfeld keeps himself busy by continuing to write. 'He is the author of ten books, among them, six New York Times Best Sellers, The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to be Right, The Gutfeld Monologues,The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help and his most recent The King of Late Night.

Mr. Gutfeld hosts two shows on the Fox News Channel. Both shows, The Five and Gutfeld, are the highest rated on the network and on cable television.

You can win free tickets to Greg Gutfeld by listening to Kevin Miller Thursday and Friday mornings during the his morning show on KIDO Talk Radio. Good Luck!

Every Concert Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far) More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Inside the World of Fox News Star Kat Timpf Find out what she's bringing to Nampa Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller