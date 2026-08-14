The biggest issue facing voters in Idaho took a new turn after a recent ruling by a federal judge. He said Idaho’s Defense of Life Act violates the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill's decision will be appealed and possibly taken to the United States Supreme Court.

Who Brought the Lawsuit?

A Boise doctor brought the suit, alleging the law makes it a crime for doctors to perform abortions in the state, including when the health of the mother is at stake.

The legal battle will continue, with both sides looking toward the November election, when voters will decide Idaho’s future direction on life. Prop 1 is a petition-led proposal that will replace the current law with a return to abortion in Idaho.

What Are People Saying About The Court's Decision

Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center, predicted what’s next for both sides.

"Let’s recognize this opinion for what it is: Another activist opinion attempting to invent a right to abortion somewhere in the Constitution when no such right exists. Idaho law doesn’t allow women to get abortions for mental health reasons—and the Constitution protects no such right. We fully expect this to be reversed on appeal.'

What Happens Next?

The decision will be appealed working its way up the judicial docket. An injunction while the case is being litigated will be sought, but we don't know if it will be granted.

The more immediate move will be this November's election where Prop 1, not any politician, will be the number one issue on voter's minds.

Idahoans Rally The Vote Over one thousand Idahoans attended the rally. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Secret Conservatives Meeting In Sun Valley Idaho Right Now! 5 of the biggest names in Conservative Media, Military, and Politics Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER