Idaho Reacts to Supreme Court Decision

Idaho is again in the national spotlight as the state's pro-life law was sent back to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday morning. The Idaho Law, the trigger law as some have called it, went into effect after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision two years ago. Within weeks, the Joe Biden Administration sued Idaho using a little-known law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTLA). ￼

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador told us this morning the Biden Administration was forced to concede their interpretation of EMTLA was too broad and vague.

He detailed how he believed the Ninth Circuit would litigate the case:

"The 9th Circuit's decision should be easy. As Justice Alito explained well: the Biden Administration's 'preemption theory is plainly unsound.' I remain committed to protect unborn life and ensure women in Idaho receive necessary medical care, and I will continue my outreach to doctors and hospitals across Idaho to ensure that they understand what our law requires. We look forward to ending this Administration's relentless overreach into Idahoans' right to protect and defend life."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on SCOTUS decision:

We'll continue to cover this story as it develops.

