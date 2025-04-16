Boise’s Pride Flag Decision Sparks Legal Showdown in Idaho

It looks like Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's plan to disregard Idaho's new flag law has caught the attention of Attorney General Raul Labrador. The state recently passed a law prohibiting political flags from other countries from being flown on city or county property. ￼

The Boise mayor told Channel 6 she will not comply with state law because the city is welcoming. Has she ever thought of the people who disagree with the pride or gay flag? What type of message is she sending? You can see her comments below.

Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador has sent a letter to the statement reminding Mayor McLean she must follow Idaho state law. Here is what he said from X.

If the mayor doesn't obey the law, it wouldn't be the first time Democrats have not followed federal or state laws. Sanctuary cities and other liberals embracing selling weed are just two examples of Democrats' lack of respect for law and order.

Several elected officials have begun discussing cutting state funds to the city if it keeps flying the flag.

Can Boise afford to lose state funds? The mayor has already complained publicly about the Trump Administration cutting off the federal gravy train. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

