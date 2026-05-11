Although car theft isn't common in our state, it does happen. Unlike in the failed nation-state of California, most Idahoans do not have to worry about someone hijacking their ride. It wasn’t that long ago that most drivers not only kept their cars unlocked but also left their keys inside.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

In 2024, more than 850,000 vehicles were stolen in America.

Newcomers would be shocked to hear residents say they’ve never had to worry about car thieves. Can any community in California or Washington State say the same?

The answer would be no to that one. Although new people move here, they bring with them a certain element that doesn’t have a problem stealing cars.

Idahoans once had very ordinary cars and trucks; today’s roads are filled with some of the most advanced and expensive vehicles on the road. It’s always fun to see a Lexus pull into Walmart. The drivers must be fiscal Conservatives.

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Hopefully, you’ll never have to use these tips, but if your car is ever stolen, here’s what you need to do, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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They advise you to contact the police and your insurance company right away. It’s also very, very helpful if you have your license plate number and your vehicle's make and model. In other words, the more information you have to give to the police, the better your chances are of getting your vehicle back.

Is Your Vehicle One of the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho? According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho. The most recent data available reflects cars stolen in 2022. We expected the numbers from 2023 to be released sometime this fall. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart