The heat is on as summer continues to roll in the Gem State. Hot temperatures mean increased demand on our home, work, and vehicle cooling systems. It’s amazing how many hardworking people brave the excessive temperatures to make a living. We thank and salute you!

Most of us are spending more of our money to keep cool. We won’t mention how bad the air quality is in Idaho right now, but we are aware of how tough it is to breathe right now, literally.

Homeless in The Heat?

However, what happens if you don’t have a home? We’re at a point where we’ll start to see Idahoans frying food, probably eggs, on the sidewalk. Some folks will go to the mall or other public businesses, where one can cool off. The Boise Public Library is a popular place for people without homes to stay during long triple-digit days.

Remember there are vulnerable folks who are children, elderly, recovering addicts, veterans, and others who need proper shelter.

Who Can Help You?

The Boise Rescue Mission, entirely funded through your donations, continues to serve folks in need. The Mission doors are always open for those in need. Each of the Mission’s shelters provides emergency day shelter on extremely hot days throughout the summer. We encourage anyone – even those who are not homeless – to come inside for a refreshing drink of water, a nutritious meal, and a safe, cool place to rest.

Where To Cool Off In The Boise and Nampa

IN BOISE: River of Life Men’s Shelter: 575 South 13th Street, Boise - (208) 389-9840 Men, women, and children are welcome in the shelter throughout the day when temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Cool water and sunscreen are available. City Light Home for Women & Children : 1404 W. Jefferson St, Boise - (208) 368-9901 Women and children are welcome to come in when temperatures reach 90 degrees by noon. Check-in times are 12 PM, 1 PM, and 4 PM.

Cold water, sack lunches, and sunscreen are available. IN NAMPA: Valley Women and Children’s Shelter : 869 W. Corporate Ln, Nampa - (208) 475-0725 Women and children are welcome to come in when temperatures reach 90 degrees by noon. Check-in times are 12 PM, 1 PM, and 4 PM.

Cold water, sack lunches, and sunscreen are available to guests when they check in. We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more. Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.

Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation On 5/19/2023 Rob with Treasure Valley Subaru presented a check to the Boise Rescue Mission. Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.