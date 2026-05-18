Miller’s Mission is back, supporting the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries running from May 18th to May 23rd. The event is held twice a year at the Walmart parking lot on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa, Idaho. This year’s campaign is called Dollars For A Difference.

With inflation, the high cost of fuel, and the continued war with Iran, Idahoans continue to trudge through the difficult economy. Economic strain means higher prices for food, shelter, utilities, and transportation.

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The Boise Rescue Mission is currently housing over 500 people throughout the Treasure Valley. They’re feeding over 1,000 people daily and providing these services without any government funding. Miller’s Mission is a partnership with Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio and the Boise Rescue Mission.

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"For over 67 years, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has been a constant safety net for those in our community," says Kevin Miller. "Please join us in making a difference as we get ready for another inspiring week of generosity. When you give to our community, you gain so much back."

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The Mission is collecting needed items such as non-perishable food, clothing, hygiene items, and monetary donations to support the individuals and families they serve. Donations can be made by purchasing items from the needs lists provided in the tent, or by cash, check, or credit card. Every donation will directly support homeless men, women, and children in need throughout the Treasure Valley.

"Kevin’s love and support of the Boise Rescue Mission is second to none," says Rev. Bill Roscoe, BRMM President/CEO. "Kevin spends a week doing his show from a tent at Walmart, interviewing those whose lives have been transformed through their time at the Mission! I hope his listeners will join him in supporting the Mission and providing for homeless people who are trying to regain their independence and self-sufficiency."

Kevin Miller, Rev. Roscoe, and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries extend their deepest thanks to Dillabaugh’s Flooring, Valley Wide Cooperative, Treasure Valley Subaru, Christian Brothers Automotive, and Team Mazda for sponsoring this event and helping bring hope, healing, and restoration to families in need through Miller’s Mission.

You can help by joining Kevin at the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin till 6pm every night this week till 6pm.

Millers Mission Photos Nampa, Idaho How You Can Help! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU! Check Out the Crew! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller