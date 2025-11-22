Another successful turkey-collection campaign, known as Miller's Mission, has been completed. The event, held twice yearly at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin, concluded thanks to your generous donations to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Whether you're a CEO or a professional wrestler, donations of turkeys, canned goods, and other items flowed in to feed Idaho families through Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Boise Rescue Mission holds four banquets in Nampa and Boise, helping those who can't afford a meal or Christmas presents.

For six straight days, KIDO's Kevin Miller broadcasts his morning show live from the Walmart parking lot. After the show, Mr. Miller doesn't leave but holds a daily town hall forum complete with collection carts, attracting conversations and donations. Sometimes the donations are so much that the Boise Rescue Mission has to send several trucks to pick up the goods.

Some folks use the opportunity to catch up, talking politics, current events, sports, and asking about personal issues. The economy has been challenging this year, meaning the need is greater than ever. The Nampa banquet saw its largest crowd in the event's history.

"We are so thankful to the most generous community that continues to support the Boise Rescue Mission through Miller's Mission, said CEO/ President of The Boise Rescue Mission Reverend Bill Roscoe. Thousands of dollars and turkeys were donated throughout the entire week of the campaign.

Although Miller's Mission has concluded, the Rescue Mission's needs continue throughout the year. They're always looking for volunteers, donations, supplies, and especially prayers. Here's a link to how you can learn more about the Boise Rescue Mission.

