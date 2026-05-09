Idaho is made for adventurers, independent thinkers, and folks who love America. The Gem State once didn’t have one of America’s favorite burger chains, In-N-Out, but that's changing.

It’s true that the rest of the state is jealous of the Treasure Valley. Our area has the state's largest population. With more people, we have more options for shopping and dining.

National chains will use the Treasure Valley as a test market to determine whether or not their stores or other locations will succeed in Idaho. A more populated area increases the chances that a chain will become popular.

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If a chain restaurant opens in our area, it opens the door to further expansion in other parts of the Gem State. Boise is usually the first Idaho city to get a new something from another state; we’ve also seen chains launch in Meridian.

Years ago, Chick-fil-A opened stores in Boise and Meridian. Those stores have led the chain to open a second location in Boise and Meridian, as well as new stores in Nampa and Eagle. Chick-fil-A has 13 Idaho locations.

The other major chain that Idahoans can’t get enough of is In-N-Out Burgers. Can you believe how many stores have opened up recently? It wasn’t that long ago that folks would travel hundreds of miles to buy one of their delicious meals.

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The first Idaho location in Meridian made national headlines due to the shocking demand. Today, the chain would like to open more locations due to its own need for fresh food. The more stores in our state, the better it is for the company’s logistics.

As of right now, it doesn't look like there will be another location in our area, although the chain continues to work on getting approval for another one in Meridian. The Idaho Statesman is reporting that Twin Falls will be getting the next In-N-Out.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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