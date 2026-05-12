It seems that Idaho continues to attract top-flight celebrities. The state has several big stars who live here, like Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Mark Wahlberg, and many others.

We’ve seen a lot of big-time political stars visit Idaho this year, like Donald Trump Junior and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

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However, this Saturday in Garden City, America’s favorite crime fighter, Dog the Bounty Hunter, returns to the Gem State. Dog, Duane Lee Chapman will be appearing at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale from 1pm-4pm.

10 Undeniable Reasons Why Idahoans Love Dog The Bounty Hunter A look At Dog The Bounty Hunter Through The Years Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

You do need to buy a ticket to get in at only $5, but it’s the best return on investment one can make outside of buying Micron stock last year. (Can you believe it’s risen 700% in a year?) Also, it’s best to get in line early as the Dog draws a big crowd!

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If you’re not familiar with Dog the Bounty Hunter, here is a quick refresher:

Dog the Bounty Hunter - whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman - is an American reality TV personality, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman. He became famous in the early 2000s for his hit reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired on A&E from 2004 to 2012.

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The show was more than just a television show; it showed Dog and his family tackling the bad guys and then teaching them to be better people. Dog would then describe how he went to jail and his life was saved by becoming a Christian.

He inspired a generation of crime fighters.

What Idaho Can Expect From Dog The Bounty Hunter If you're on the run, Dog will find you at Expo Idaho Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM