Idaho Patriot Thunder: Patriotism, Motorcycles & Traffic Delays
It was supposed to happen last month, but bad weather delayed one of the largest patriotic motorcycle rides in America. However, the wait is over as Idaho Patriot Thunder is happening this Sunday at High Desert Harley-Davidson. This is the 16th year of hundreds of Idaho Patriots getting up very early and riding to support Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund.
A Rally So Big They Shutdown The Freeway
If you’re one of those folks who will be traveling from Nampa, Meridian, or any place to the east or to Boise, you need to know Idaho Patriot Thunder will have rolling closures beginning in Meridian to Mountain Home. These closures begin around 10am and last until 1230pm.
Why are there rolling closures? It’s all about YOUR safety and the safety of the riders. It is so impressive to see the hundreds of riders in formation on their way to and from Mountain Home. It would be impossible to get those folks on and off the road without the support of local, county, and state law enforcement.
Here's a list of the ramps that will be closed during the big ride:
Eastbound I-84 on-ramps will be temporarily blocked during the procession, including Ten Mile Rd., Meridian Rd., Eagle Rd., Gowen Rd., and Simco Rd.
Can I Still Register to Ride?
Registration continues till Sunday morning. You can click the link here. The ride is 55 miles and there are events before, halfway, and after the ride. There will be a grand prize drawing at 3pm.
We hope to see you this Sunday beginning at 7am. Get there early for a great breakfast and wheels up happens at 10am.
The list of Activities
- 0700-0930: Sign ins, Registration, Shirt Sales, 50-50 / raffle ticket sales
- 0730: Idaho Guard breakfast as supplies last
- 0900: Howitzer in place
- 0900: VIPs arrive
- 0915: ISP/Police escort arrives
- 0925: Honor Guard in Place
- 0928: Posting of the Colors
- 0929: National Anthem — Cofed Family
- 0930: WWII Flyover
- 0930-0945: VIP comments
- 0945-0950: Safety Briefing — HOG
- 0955: Riders Report to motorcycles —DO NOT START ENGINES
- 0959: “PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES”
- 1000: Howitzer shotgun start — ISP / Police escorts depart followed by VIPs followed by riders as directed by HOG
- 1115: Arrive at Carl Miller Park
- 1145: Welcoming remarks
- 1200: Idaho Patriot Thunder departs Mt Home AFB for High Desert HarleyDavidsonafter event
- 1315- 1500: High Desert Harley-Davidson After Party and Raffle DrawingMusic, Food Trucks, Bike wash.
Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists
Inspiring Idahoans Come together
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Idaho Patriot Thunder
Idaho Patriot Thunder Event hosted at High Desert Harley Davidson
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna