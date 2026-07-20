It was supposed to happen last month, but bad weather delayed one of the largest patriotic motorcycle rides in America. However, the wait is over as Idaho Patriot Thunder is happening this Sunday at High Desert Harley-Davidson. This is the 16th year of hundreds of Idaho Patriots getting up very early and riding to support Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund.

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A Rally So Big They Shutdown The Freeway

If you’re one of those folks who will be traveling from Nampa, Meridian, or any place to the east or to Boise, you need to know Idaho Patriot Thunder will have rolling closures beginning in Meridian to Mountain Home. These closures begin around 10am and last until 1230pm.

KEVIN MILLER Idaho Patriot Thunder

Why are there rolling closures? It’s all about YOUR safety and the safety of the riders. It is so impressive to see the hundreds of riders in formation on their way to and from Mountain Home. It would be impossible to get those folks on and off the road without the support of local, county, and state law enforcement.

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Here's a list of the ramps that will be closed during the big ride:

Eastbound I-84 on-ramps will be temporarily blocked during the procession, including Ten Mile Rd. , Meridian Rd. , Eagle Rd. , Gowen Rd. , and Simco Rd .

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Can I Still Register to Ride?

Registration continues till Sunday morning. You can click the link here. The ride is 55 miles and there are events before, halfway, and after the ride. There will be a grand prize drawing at 3pm.

We hope to see you this Sunday beginning at 7am. Get there early for a great breakfast and wheels up happens at 10am.

The list of Activities

0700-0930: Sign ins, Registration, Shirt Sales, 50-50 / raffle ticket sales

0730: Idaho Guard breakfast as supplies last

0900: Howitzer in place

0900: VIPs arrive

0915: ISP/Police escort arrives

0925: Honor Guard in Place

0928: Posting of the Colors

0929: National Anthem — Cofed Family

0930: WWII Flyover

0930-0945: VIP comments

0945-0950: Safety Briefing — HOG

0955: Riders Report to motorcycles —DO NOT START ENGINES

0959: “PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES”

1000: Howitzer shotgun start — ISP / Police escorts depart followed by VIPs followed by riders as directed by HOG

1115: Arrive at Carl Miller Park

1145: Welcoming remarks

1200: Idaho Patriot Thunder departs Mt Home AFB for High Desert HarleyDavidson after event

1315- 1500: High Desert Harley-Davidson After Party and Raffle Drawing Music, Food Trucks, Bike wash.

Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists Inspiring Idahoans Come together Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller