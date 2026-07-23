In a summer of hot temperatures, dwindling water resources, a few wars, and higher gas prices, is there any good news to look forward to?

Whether you live in Boise, Idaho, or Boise, Texas, everyone is mentioning the A word. No, not that A word, but affordability. The cost of goods continues to rise; however, there is some good news from America’s largest retailer.

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Walmart, which has locations in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and all over the Gem State, announced it’s lowering prices. The move comes just in time as Americans wonder what happened to their standard of living.

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You’ll remember inflation was under control until President Biden lost control of the economy, and we’ve been suffering ever since. The price of energy had risen, then dropped, and now is rising again due to the Iranian attacks on shipping in the Straight of Hormuz.

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Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced rollbacks on popular items. These items range from just about everything you can find at one of these stores. In other words, food items to other items used in the home or for your vehicle. Can they afford to lower prices, and what does it mean to folks living in Idaho?

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“Customers count on Walmart to deliver the value they need every day, and summer is no exception," said Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. "This summer, we're making even more investments in price, with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel. Whether they're stocking up for a backyard barbecue, heading out on vacation or simply shopping for the week ahead, we're helping everyone save more for every occasion."

What items are now cheaper at Walmart? Let's take a look here.

8 Items Deeply Discounted Right Now At Walmart 8 Cheaper Items Right Here! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

20 Items You Can Never Return to Walmart Stores Before you hit that "Add to Cart" button or fill up your cart at Walmart, there are a few things that the big box store is selling that you will need to keep forever. Below are 20 items you can never return to a Walmart store . (And I'm really glad that a few of these are on the list!) Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio