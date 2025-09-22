Does the shopping season ever really end? Online shopping has become a national and international pastime. Remember when you, your parents, or your grandparents would wait every year for something called the Sears or JCPenney's catalogs? No need to Google or ChatGPT what a catalog is; it's a giant book that contains pictures and descriptions of items from toys to clothes.

Whether you shop online or locally, we all end up at the world's largest retailer, Walmart. There have been websites, TikTok videos, and other platforms dedicated to the people who shop and the great deals available at your local store. The company is so big that they have an app rivaling Amazon. ￼

However, with the holidays approaching, is it still possible to get the best or great deal? Are there items you should or shouldn't buy at Walmart? Finding the correct information can be overwhelming in our area of digital access.

If online shopping isn't your thing, the Boise area has many local and retail stores. Summer shopping can be a challenge for most of us before a quick or a long vacation.

Photo of a Walmart facade Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Before the retail season begins, we've decided to share some tips on thriving and surviving and how to get what you want without getting lost, stomped on, or raising your blood pressure.

Make sure you do your research, but too much research can lead to confusion and then more frustration. Another tip if try not to hit too many stores in one day or many days. Finally, please take a look at the eleven items listed below that according to MSN.

