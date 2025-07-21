Years ago, in the days before the internet, people would visit places like grocery stores and malls to purchase their goods. It was a weekend tradition to spend Friday night and Saturday at the mall. People, young and old, would shop and socialize in one place.

Today, shoppers use apps in conjunction with delivery services to have their favorite items delivered directly to their homes. It will only be a matter of time before drones replace human drivers.

Online shopping is so powerful that retail giants Walmart and Target have their online operations. Idahoans can now purchase items online and have them delivered within hours.

Amazon is not far behind with a similar service, thanks to its extensive network of fulfillment centers. The days of waiting a day or two for something are rapidly going away.

However, all is not perfect in the world of online shopping. Have you received emails or texts that appear authentic, only to find out later that they were an attempt to deceive you and steal your money?

Seniors, parents, grandparents, and others have been targeted by scammers who call them, claiming they need cash to help loved ones. The scammers are now speaking English, making it more difficult to distinguish between legitimate concerns and scams.

Now, there's a new concern impacting millions, according to Forbes. Here's the major concern, as reported by the publication, “scammers are impersonating Amazon in a Prime membership scam.” I say timely, quite besides regular reminders of such attack threats being most welcome, because I have experienced not one, but two of these this week.

A good rule of thumb is to verify any offer and not be so quick to click an untrustworthy link.

