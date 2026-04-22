For anyone flying in and out of our state, the Boise Airport is either your first impression of our state or your last. The airport is celebrating over 100 years of service as it continues to expand. A bigger airport means more flights, more nonstops, and hopefully a quicker trip through TSA.

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The airline industry is being hit hard right now due to the war in Iran. Several airlines have announced they will be cutting the number of flights to save money. Some fear they may not survive the rapid rise in gasoline prices.

The End of Some Beloved Airlines

Spirit Airlines, which left Idaho last year, continues to fight to survive. Large carriers have lobbied the White House to end the war so they can get back to making money.

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Iran’s closure of the Straight of Hormuz has elevated global fuel prices, increasing the cost of everything that uses petroleum. If the waterway were to open tomorrow, it would still take many months to get supplies back to where they were before the start of the war.

What Happens Next?

What does all of this mean to Idahoans flying out of Boise? It’s the law of supply and demand, so with demand not going away, there’ll be a limit on how many flights will be coming in and out of Idaho.

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Travel experts tell us to expect those flights to be full and to arrive late.

In other words, the travel experience is about to get a lot more stressful as most folks in the Gem State prepare for their annual or once-in-a-lifetime trip.

The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines serving the Boise Airport ranked in terms of on-time departures in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Southwest Airlines in Boise There are many direct options Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM