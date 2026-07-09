As we have weathered the first part of the year and Idahoans prepare for an extended run of triple-digit temperatures, it’s time to look ahead to the rest of the year for those who live in Idaho.

The central issue is whether the state can meet its growing needs. Some will spend the next few weeks on vacation with family; others will work outdoors, all while the Gem State continues to face historic challenges.

Growth Continues But At What Cost?

On one hand, the state continues to grow due to its traditional American values and its pro-business government. On the other hand, that growth has exposed serious problems that the state continues to ignore, even though they must be addressed for it to continue to thrive.

Are Idaho Inmates Safe?

Where do we begin? Let’s start with the state’s prison system, which remains underfunded. Anyone associated with the county jails or the state’s prison can explain the inadequate funding for staff and facilities.

The only time our prisons get any attention is when there is a high-profile convicted killer, think the Daybells or Kohberger, moving into their new Idahome. That reality leads directly to the question of funding.

The state has rightfully put money away in the rainy-day fund. However, funds must be raised to build new jails for every county and to overhaul the state’s prison system. We must act now, or how can we brag about our fiscal restraint when we’re sending our inmates to other states because we can’t house them? That question points to a larger need for action.

Where Is The Return On School Funding?

Schools are another hot-button issue. I clearly do not understand what the role is of the state’s department of education. Idaho ranks near the bottom in test scores and teacher pay, despite spending over half of the general fund on schools. We must demand better. This raises another concern that cannot be ignored.

Can Traffic Be Stopped?

The last big one: our roads. Traffic used to be laughable because there wasn’t any. Now, traffic is a mess, and a significant amount of money needs to be invested to restore a sane quality of life for Gem State commuters.

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