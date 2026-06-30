It’s the last day of June, and for those in Boise and beyond, it’s the last day of this session of the United States Supreme Court. The court waited until the last day to issue several rulings, though only one concerns the state of Idaho.

The Gem State was the first in the nation to pass a law protecting biological women from competing against biological men in women’s sports.

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Idaho and West Virginia took their cases to the highest court in the land to decide the future of sports in America and Idaho. The ruling was 6-3 in favor of Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

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Idaho's law was the first in the nation to protect women from biological men or trans women from competing against biological women. Riley Gaines, pictured above, led the crusade appearing on Capitol Hill and in Idaho.

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Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador led the defense of our law. Here's his reaction:

“Today’s decision is a victory for common sense, fairness, and the countless girls and women who dedicate themselves to athletics,” said Attorney General Labrador.“Idaho led the nation by becoming the first state to protect women’s sports, and I’ve never wavered in defending that law. The Supreme Court has now confirmed that states can preserve fair competition and protect the opportunities that generations of women fought to secure. Every parent can rest assured that our law protects their daughters competing in Idaho.”

Idaho's Governor Brad Little, who signed the law, took a victory lap on X. The governor took heat for protecting the girls against the boys.

Congressman Mike Simpson congratulated Idaho and America.

Senator Jim Risch along with others was very happy.

Congressman Russ Fulcher

Senator Mike Crapo

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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