We all know the secret is out about Idaho. Thousands, if not millions, are flooding into the state either to live, vacation, or have a second or third home.

The Gem State offers privacy and a chance to be ‘normal’ for the super famous and the super wealthy.

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Idaho is a state that outkicks its coverage when it comes to people, resources, quality of life, and other luxuries. Paris may have the Louver. Saudi Arabia has the world's largest oil reserves. However, the world's richest city is only two hours from Boise.

The Richest City on Earth Is Just 2 Hours From Boise — and It's Not What You'd Expect.

The city or small town is so reclusive that it only holds the title of the world's most prosperous town for one week.

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You may ask yourself how any city or town can go from obscurity to attracting the world's elite in one week and then disappear for another fifty-one weeks of the year.

Does this location, only two hours from Boise, have the world's largest supply of potatoes, lithium, natural gas, sugar beets, or natural gas.

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What Billionaires Are in Idaho Right Now?

The world's most powerful and richest individuals will be flying into Sun Valley for this year's Allen & Company gathering. Year after year, Idahoans can see Warren Buffett in a gulf cart, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg mountain biking.

The Sun Valley location allows the rich and powerful to meet, close mergers, suggest acquisitions, and other dealings without any distractions.

When Does It Start?

It all begins today and runs through July 11th according to published reports. Fortune calls it Zuckerberg's Summer Camp. Let's take a look at who you'll see in Idaho this week.

12 Billionaires And Mega Celebrities Coming to Sun Valley in 2026 Variety got their hands on a copy of the guest list to this year's Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley. These are some of the most recognizable names coming to Idaho's "Summer Camp for Billionaires" in 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Celebs in Idaho: Bieber, Jenner, Kardashian Enjoy Coeur d'Alene Idaho really is becoming Hollywood's great escape! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM