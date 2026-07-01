The continued water crisis in Idaho has hit the state’s capital city, as Boise has now passed an ordinance that can limit water use. We’ve heard from several sources that many Idaho cities fear they will not have enough water for lawns or fields.

Some farmers have already abandoned their fields due to the lack of water.

Other agencies that deliver water are limiting their supplies because the winter didn’t provide enough snowpack to fuel the state during the predicted hot summer.

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Idahoans have relied on a world-class irrigation system that has allowed the state to lead the world in certain agricultural crops.

Read The 7 Reasons Why Idaho is Running out of Water What you need to know about water in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Boise is not waiting to run out of water. The city has just passed an ordinance allowing the city to limit how much you water your lawn. They say it is to protect the limited water supply and to deal with the state's severe drought conditions.

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What can the city do? Can they cut off your water? Limited what you can do regarding lawncare and other water related activities?

Here's what the city revealed to us in a press release:

'The phased response ranges from voluntary guidelines to required watering restrictions for irrigation and recreation. Responses would be activated based on the severity of the drought in accordance with the U.S. Drought Index for Ada County. The ordinance only applies to users of the public drinking water system. Those who use private wells, canal water or have an irrigation provider are not affected.'

There are no restrictions or fines at this time, however that could change depending on the weather this summer.

Here are some tips on how you can help conserve water:

Water your lawn and garden during the coolest parts of the day, early morning or late evening.

Adjust your mower to the tallest setting. Longer grass requires less water because the grass shades the roots.

Choose native, drought tolerant plants that require less water and thrive in our local climate.

Water only 2-3 times per week for 40-50 minutes to keep your lawn healthy, more resilient and less water dependent.

Install a water timer to keep a more efficient watering schedule.

Use drip irrigation to water the soil, not the leaves, in your garden.

Check for leaks inside and outdoors.

Switch to low flow toilets, showers and sinks, and turn off the faucet when you aren’t using it while brushing your teeth or doing the dishes.

We'll continue to monitor and update this story as it develops.

Read What Boise Really Thinks Of Mayor McLean They hold nothing back on her social media attacks. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER