Immigration continues to be a polarizing issue in the Gem State. Idaho prides itself on law and order and is a major agricultural state. Like America, the issue of illegal immigration continues to divide the population.

Pro-agricultural folks want a relaxation of the citizenship requirements. Idahoans voted overwhelmingly for President Trump to close the border. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been in the news, and now the organization is moving through the Treasure Valley.

ICE in the Treasure Valley?

ICE has conducted inspections in Eagle, Nampa, and other areas where suspected illegal aliens or immigrants may be employed. The media documents these cases and portrays the story from a perspective against ICE.

ICE Arrests in Idaho?

However, we do have a number of criminals that have been arrested in Idaho who are now in the custody of the federal government. Some folks cooperate with law enforcement, while others seek a confrontation.

Let's take a look at the most recent ICE arrests in the Gem State and the Treasure Valley.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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