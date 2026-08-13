Fire season continues in Idaho, with the state seemingly surrounded by burning homes, wildlife, and anything that was once alive. The fires are so prevalent that it’s like keeping score among the Tartar Fire, the Big Grass Fire, and the fire that shut down Highway 55.

The highway is closed in both directions for nineteen miles, between Banks and Smiths Ferry Road. Many folks are worried that Banks may not survive. Highway 55 is the main artery between McCall and Boise. Weekend vacation plans will change in response to the economic ramifications.

Byron Smith, Getty Images Byron Smith, Getty Images

Idaho 55 is More Than A Vacation Route

The well-known and dangerous road is the most direct route to the cities of Donnelly, McCall, Cascade, and New Meadows. Folks travel to those areas to enjoy a long week, while others commute daily. Those cities, like others, rely on supplies from Boise to stock store shelves, build homes, and provide other necessities. Let’s not forget that if there’s a medical emergency, Highway 55 is an essential route.

Heather Diehl, Getty Images Heather Diehl, Getty Images

How To Stay Updated When Highway 55 Reopens / Is There an Alternate Route?

Various outlets both traditional and social media are posting updates as they happen. However, the official site for the very latest is here. Looking for an alternate route to the area? Drive Ontario to Council take Highway 52 to US 95 to New Meadows.

Tartar Fire Update

Good news is authorities tell us the fire is 98% contained. The fire has burned over 158,000 acres and the evacuation order has been lifted. Here's a link for the latest.

Big Grass Fire

The fire is 35% contained and it is now officially the largest fire in that state's history. So far the fire has burned over 580,000 acres. Evacuation orders are still in effect in Oregon and Idaho.

Spokane Fire Photos Spokane Recovers From The Devastation Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals