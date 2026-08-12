Boise State has made a small adjustment to its seating structure at Albertsons Stadium, banning oversized foldable seat cushions at all Bronco events.

Any seat cushion wider than 18 inches is not allowed through the gates. Additionally, seats with metal frames or pockets cannot be placed inside a cover bag.

The purpose behind this seemingly nitpicky bit of micromanagement is to cut down on entry times, increase safety within the stadium and respect every fan’s seat location.

"Our priority is always to provide a consistent and enjoyable game day experience for every fan," said Nathan Burk, chief operating officer for Boise State Sports and Entertainment Group.

Non-sporting events held at Albertsons Stadium, such as concerts, adhere to this same policy. Think back to Post Malone’s concert on The Blue or Ashton Jeanty’s monster truck bonanza.

"This update provides fans first and foremost with a more consistent experience,” Burk said. “The updated policy ensures aisles, seating areas, and emergency access points remain clear, all the while preserving seat integrity in consideration to fellow fans."

If you’ve spent a pretty penny on your own “non-compliant” seat cushion that’s no longer allowed, Boise State offers a relatively inexpensive alternative with the chair back program, which offers single-game or season-long chair rentals.

For more information on the new Albertsons Stadium seating policy, click here.

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