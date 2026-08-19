Football season begins this week with high school action in Idaho. It’s always nice to see the players, coaches, parents, and fans supporting football at the local level. High school football does bring in some money, but it is still relatively clean compared to the new world of college football.

Photo by Chris Chow on Unsplash football player playing football in green football field at daytime

Boise State has been making news lately with its disclosure of a budget deficit. The athletic department has prepared for the day when the university would have to shoulder the cost of paying players.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash 1 U.S.A dollar banknotes

Regardless of the team, revenue demands now pit the university against paying players. Most teams may be able to raise money for new facilities or paying players; but few can do both.

The university announced a new sponsor for the football team; Progressive Insurance will not have its name under the iconic Bronco head on the Blue. No details on how much Boise State will be paid for the sponsorship.

Tyler McFarland, Getty Images Tyler McFarland, Getty Images

However, it does beg the question: who/what will get the sponsor tag on the team’s jersey’s? College football teams can now sell sponsor spots on jerseys,, which means the Broncos will have another opportunity to make money.

Boise State’s iconic blue-and-orange uniforms could soon provide valuable space for big name sponsors. From some of Idaho’s largest companies to one unmistakable symbol of the Gem State, here are 10 Idaho brands that could look right at home on a Broncos jersey.

10 Idaho Brands That Could Land on Boise State Jerseys Do You Want These Idaho Companies on Boise State's Jerseys? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

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