It’s a topic so hot and passionate that it’s taken the place of Idahoans predicting this year’s Boise State football team’s record and the first few days of school. This topic is so provocative that it doesn’t involve religion, politics, sports, video games, or any of our usual go-to conversations.

5 Surefire Ways To Save Money on Your Idaho Power Bill 5 Proven Ways To Save on Your Electric Bill Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Photo by Romain Water on Unsplash a black and white photo of a power pole

I wish Idahoans were talking about good news, but the topic on everyone’s mind is, ‘why is my Idaho Power bill so high this month?’ Idaho Power folks explained themselves to Channel 7 last night. However, their story made us wonder why we've all been taking it on the chin this summer.

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Do higher gas prices have anything to do with the rise in our electric bills? Did Idaho Power raise rates, and did we miss it?

READ MORE: Idaho Gas Prices Rise Again

We looked at a few websites like Cleanenergy.org to examine what's behind the rise in power rates. The site did say natural resources or fossil fuel costs that rise do contribute to increased power bills. If you think about it, that makes sense since everything, with the exception of electric vehicles, is powered by gasoline, coal, and natural gas.

Photo by Matin Tavazoei on Unsplash fire in gray steel tank

How To Save Money on Your Electric Bill?

Experts, like moneytalksnews, spell out a few proven strategies to reduce the amount of money you're paying to Idaho Power. They say running your power at off peak times will reduce the strain on the grid which should lower your bill. Cooling your home at a higher temperature helps reduce the power to cool your home.

Check out our guide on how to save money on your upcoming electric bills:

12 Ways To Lower Your Idaho Electric Bill Anything helps, right? Gallery Credit: Chrissy