Boise State Hoops Gets Ready For A Big One
Boise State has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season, featuring 15 games, eight at home and seven on the road.
The Broncos will kick off the season in ExtraMile Arena against West Coast Baptist on Nov. 4, marking the first matchup between the two programs. The game will also begin a three-game homestand as Boise State hosts Butler on Nov. 8 and Oakland on Nov. 11.
Of the seven away games, the Broncos won’t have to travel too far, in fact, three of them are just a couple hours outside Boise.
For the fourth year in a row, Bronco basketball will make the trip to Idaho Falls for the Snake River Invitational at the Mountain America Center. The tournament will feature Boise State, Drake, North Dakota State and North Texas.
“Over the past three years, we’ve fostered an incredible partnership with Mountain America Center, and we’re thrilled to host a multi-team event this season in Idaho,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “I have great respect for Drake, North Dakota State and North Texas, and I appreciate those teams accepting our invitation to be part of an exciting and rewarding event during Thanksgiving weekend.”
The Broncos will open the tournament against Drake on Nov. 27 before facing North Texas on Nov. 28 and North Dakota State on Nov. 29.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Broncos will return to Idaho Falls for the second annual Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational at Mountain America Center. Boise State will face Drake on Nov. 27, North Texas on Nov. 28 and North Dakota State on Nov. 29.
The final six games of the nonconference slate include a Dec. 5 road matchup against Wichita State, followed by home games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Utah Valley. Boise State will then travel to Southern California for neutral-site games against Santa Clara and New Mexico on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 before closing nonconference play at home against Lamar on Dec. 29.
Leon Rice enters his 17th season at the helm. During his tenure, Boise State has compiled a 138-58 (.704) record in nonconference play, including a 44-17 (.721) mark over the past five seasons.
Here’s the 2026 schedule in full. Follow 580 KIDO / KIDOTalkRadio.com for continued Boise State basketball coverage.
West Coast Baptist — Nov. 4
Butler — Nov. 8
Oakland — Nov. 11
Nebraska — Nov. 15, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Sam Houston State — Nov. 20
Idaho State — Nov. 24
Drake — Nov. 27, in Idaho Falls
North Texas — Nov. 28, in Idaho Falls
North Dakota State — Nov. 29, in Idaho Falls
Wichita State — Dec. 5, in Wichita, Kansas
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Dec. 12
Utah Valley — Dec. 16
Santa Clara — Dec. 21, in San Juan Capistrano, California
New Mexico — Dec. 23, in San Juan Capistrano, California
Lamar — Dec. 29
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