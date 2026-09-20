Another win on the Blue, but a few troubling signs for Boise State Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos rallied last to put away not the Jackrabbits, the Bison, but the Coyotes of South Dakota. ( The Dakotas have a lot of successful football teams.)

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Read More: Boise State's Big Comeback

Is Boise State An Elite Team?

That’s a very good question, and we still have a very limited sample size. The Broncos outkicked the coverage during their close loss to Oregon. However, how good is Oregon after their shocking loss to Oklahoma State? (Also, what a classless look by Dan Lanning and the Ducks running up the score 84-0 against hapless Portland State.)

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Back to Boise State, the Broncos needed every ounce of advantage to put away one of the best teams in FSC. Boise State is in the FBS, which is a higher level than FCS. South Dakota took the lead, then Boise State took it back, once again showing the flaws of this year's team. We still do not know how good Boise State is compared to others in the Pac-12 or Group of 6.

A Look At The Great, The Good and Bad

The Great, Good & Bad of Boise State's Big Win We take a look at what needs to be done now. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The Broncos now get ready to travel East of the Great River to a place called Kalamazoo, Michigan where they'll take on the Western Michigan Broncos. The game will be on ESPN 2 or ESPN U.

This game will determine who could be the Group of 6 representative in the College Football Playoffs as both teams lost on opening day. Western Michigan really beat Michigan in the Big House but was robbed of their victory so they'll be ready to roll.

It would be extremely rare that any Group of 6 team with 2 losses makes the playoff.

Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM