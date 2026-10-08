Fresno State welcomes No. 23 Boise State to town Saturday for the 20th edition of the Milk Can Rivalry, marking the first meeting between the teams as Pac-12 members.

The Milk Can Rivalry dates back to 2001. In Boise State’s first season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, the Broncos upset then-No.8 Fresno State 35-30 in their first meeting as conference rivals.

The Milk Can trophy entered the scene a few years later. In 2005, local dairy groups from each region decided to get involved with each university’s football programs.

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Dan Van Grouw of Meridian, Idaho, and Roger Fluegel of Visalia, California came up with the idea of a traveling trophy, and in 2006, the Milk Can was awarded for the first time when the Broncos routed the Bulldogs, 45-21.

Since then, Boise State and Fresno State have had a long and colorful history. Boise State owns the all-time series, 17-10, however the last 10 matchups are split 5-5.

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In recent years, the story gets worse for the Broncos. The Bulldogs have won the last three matchups by a combined score of 95-53.

“Like I said, the Milk Can, I honestly couldn’t tell you the last time I saw it in person because it’s been that long,” head coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday. “At the end of the day, we have to play better and that’s on me as the head coach.”

The Broncos have a winning record whether they play on the road (6-4) or at home (11-3).

This year’s matchup marks the first time the two teams compete as members of the Pac-12.

The Broncos and Bulldogs have shared a conference for 25 years now, and have met in conference championships four times, and have split wins with two apiece.

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In 2026, both programs look eerily similar.

The Broncos and ‘Dogs return 13 starters at mostly the same positions. Both defenses have held opponents to 20 points or less per game, though Fresno State leads the Pac-12 in defensive scoring, allowing just 16.4 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Boise State separates itself a bit.

The Broncos have the nation’s leading rusher in junior running back Dylan Riley, who has totaled 685 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season.

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Fresno State’s leading two running backs, senior Rayshon Luke and junior Bryson Donelson have combined for just 492 yards and five touchdowns.

This week’s quarterback duel will be fun to watch.

Bulldogs junior quarterback Jayden Mandal has put up similar numbers to Boise State’s Maddux Madsen. Mandal has thrown for 1,034 yards, six touchdowns and an interception to Madsen’s 1,058 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Fresno State's secondary could pose a major challenge for Madsen, having recorded a Pac-12-leading seven interceptions through five games.

To make matters worse, Boise State’s leading receiver, freshman Rasean Jones, is listed as questionable this week, while veteran receiver Cam Bates is ruled out.

“It’s next man up for us,” Danielson said. “Obviously I love Rasean, he’s one of our best players but it’s next man up, carry the flag.”

Final Score: 34-27 Boise State

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