Tuesday night was a great night for the Boise State Broncos. The first College Football Playoff show announced the top 25 contenders to make the playoffs. The Broncos rolled in at number 25, but despite being several spots from the magic 12, it was a great night for the Blue.

Boise State's Great News

Tyler McFarland, Getty Images Tyler McFarland, Getty Images

The teams that make the playoffs are mostly from the power conferences. However, one spot goes to the highest-ranking Group of 6 team. Boise State may be twenty-five, but they will get the top spot if they win out.

Who Is Stalking Boise State?

Raj Mehta, Getty Images Raj Mehta, Getty Images

The good news is that most of the other Group of 6 powers, James Madison, UNLV, and others, already have two or three losses. The only team that is close to Boise State is New Mexico, led by the talented former Vandal Coach Jason Eck.

What Happens if the Broncos Lose A Game?

Julio Aguilar, Getty Images Julio Aguilar, Getty Images

If the Broncos lose and the Lobos win out, Eck’s team will get the playoff spot, a huge accomplishment for a team that lacked any winning until Coach Eck arrived. It would be a bitter pill if New Mexico, in the Mountain West, gets the playoff spot at the expense of the Broncos, since they left the Mountain West for the Pac-12.

More Threats To Boise State's Playoff Hopes

Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images

Experts say Boise State only has to worry about Oregon State, since the rest of the Pac-12 looks beat. However, if Texas State wins out, they could return to the Blue for a rematch of last week’s 46-45 thriller.

A Long Way To Go

The Broncos must continue to win if they wish to return to the College Football Playoffs. The team is not only representing Idaho, but the newly rebuilt Pac 12 that was left for dead. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Kellen Moore Returns Home To Boise Kellen and family check out his statue. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

10 Idaho Brands That Could Land on Boise State Jerseys Do You Want These Idaho Companies on Boise State's Jerseys? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER