We’ve had our share of politics lately. But how does someone escape the nonstop world of election fallout? How about a trip to a simpler time, a time before technology? In other words, we're not going back to the future, but back to the days before television, our beloved radio, and anything involving technology.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

In fact, we guarantee that politics will not be on your mind at this event. In other words, let’s get pre-political; no, let’s get prehistoric. Sometimes it's refreshing to take a break, put down the phone and forget about the emails and videos.

How does one get prehistoric in Idaho? You don’t have to travel far or even outside the Treasure Valley, as Expo Idaho becomes the land of the lost, otherwise known as Jurassic Quest.

Alishia Abodunde, Getty Images Alishia Abodunde, Getty Images

Will Dinosaurs Run Wild This Weekend in Idaho?

What is Jurassic Quest? It’s North America's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience - featuring Jurassic Quest, Ancient Oceans, and the all-new Frozen Frontier- all included with one admission at Expo Idaho this weekend only from November 13-15th.

What is Jurassic Quest?

What can you expect at Expo Idaho? Well, if this experience doesn’t take your mind off of politics, then nothing will. You’ll experience life-size dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, Ancient Oceans and Megalodon, Ice Age creatures, live dinosaur shows, baby dinosaur encounters, dinosaur rides, fossil digs, inflatables, crafts, and other interactive activities for kids of all ages. You can get your tickets here.

Check Out The Massive Dinosaurs Coming to Boise This Weekend Jurassic Quest Comes To Boise Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Preview Jurassic World Live Tour Before It Comes to Boise Boise will get a chance to return to Isla Nublar thanks to Jurassic World Live Tour! Learn more about the show HERE and check out what dinosaur lovers of all ages can expect! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart