Donald Trump Jr. Headlining Massive Business Event in Salt Lake City

Donald Trump Jr. is set to speak at the massive "Limitless Arena 2024" event for entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, sparking interest from Idahoans

Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization, is gearing up to take the stage at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend, April 27th. The highly anticipated "Limitless Arena 2024" event, which debuted last September, stands as the region's largest and most esteemed business event.

With over 10,000 attendees expected, this year's event promises transformation, with a stellar lineup of 25 speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., David Goggins, Ed Mylett, Lewis Howes, Dean Graziosi, David Meltzer, Jen Gottlieb, and Forbes Riley.

Idahoans, long awaiting a visit from a member of the Trump family, are eyeing the trek to Utah to catch Trump Jr.'s address. For many in the Treasure Valley and beyond, this event is a rare opportunity to hear from a prominent figure in American business and politics — and his speech will most definitely be about business and politics.

Organized to fuel entrepreneurial spirits and propel personal growth and development, "Limitless Arena 2024" offers a full day of discussions covering a wide range of topics, from business strategies to productivity hacks, etc. Despite its focus on entrepreneurship, the event welcomes individuals from all walks of life who aspire to reach new heights.

Conservatives Attend The Annual CPAC Event Getty Images loading...

Trump Jr.'s presence adds another layer to the event, considering his role within one of America's most recognizable business entities, alongside his father, former President Donald Trump.

