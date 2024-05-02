Have You Seen Him? Nampa Police Look for Bicycle Incident Suspect

The Nampa Police Department has issued a release to the community for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a concerning incident near 12th Ave Rd. and E. Hawaii Ave. The incident involved a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.

According to the Nampa Police Department's release, the suspect intentionally rode his bicycle into the side of a vehicle, causing over $1,500 worth of damage. The suspect allegedly approached the driver following the incident and attempted to extort cash from her, stating that he wouldn't involve law enforcement if she complied with his demands.

Here's the post from the Nampa Police Department on Facebook:

However, the driver promptly contacted the authorities, which is exactly what the suspect didn't want, so he immediately fled the scene. Fortunately, the driver had a dashcam installed, capturing crucial evidence of the incident.

The Nampa Police Department emphasized the importance of community involvement in identifying the suspect, urging anyone with information to please come forward. "We're not sure how often he's done this and if he's going to continue doing it, but we'd like to put a stop to it," stated the Nampa Police Department.

How You Can Help

Individuals who recognize the suspect or have any relevant information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or visit www.343cops.com. The case reference number is N24-23836. Community cooperation is vital in ensuring the safety and security of the Treasure Valley area, and the Nampa Police Department appreciates any assistance provided in this matter.

