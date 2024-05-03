Boise Airport Celebrates New Nonstop Flights to California
Boise Airport (BOI) and Avelo Airlines recently announced, and have been actively promoting, the new nonstop flights beginning this month that connect Boise to California's Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS). The inaugural flight was Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, and there was quite the celebration. Check out the post below:
The initial announcement from both the Boise Airport and Avelo Airlines was shared on Facebook, and it outlines the introduction of 4 new routes connecting Sonoma County to Boise, Idaho, as well as to Portland/Salem, Oregon, Kalispell, Montana, and Pasco Tri-Cities, Washington.
Boise Airport Celebrates Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight to Sonoma County, California
According to Boise Airport, "We're thrilled that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop flights to Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS) this May, providing access to renowned wineries and stunning redwood forests!"
Travelers can take advantage of booking affordable one-way fares starting at just $62, with flights already scheduled all throughout the month of May, including the inaugural Boise route that took place on May 2nd.
This development offers increased convenience and accessibility for Boise-area residents looking to explore the Bay Area and Sonoma County, California. Additionally, this makes it easier and more affordable for Californians in Idaho to visit California. The addition of these nonstop routes is expected to enhance tourism and create stronger connections between the Treasure Valley and popular West Coast destinations.
Keep scrolling more nonstop flights from Boise, upgrades locals are wanting to see happen at the Boise Airport, and the most popular vacation destinations from Boise and more!
The Most Common Mistakes Made at Airport Security
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
25 Nonstop Flights from Boise
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
The 10 Most Popular Vacation Destinations from the Boise Airport
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Upgrades the People of Boise Are Saying They Want at the Airport
Gallery Credit: Parker