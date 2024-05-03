Idaho Police Deploy Extra Officers to Combat Aggressive Driving

The Nampa Police Department has announced its collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley and across the state of Idaho in a concerted effort to curb aggressive driving behaviors. In a recent statement, the department emphasized the critical role aggressive driving plays in contributing to traffic accidents throughout Idaho.

"We are partnering with other law enforcement agencies statewide to put extra officers on Idaho roads looking for aggressive drivers," the Nampa Police Department stated.

With the intention of enhancing road safety and minimizing the risk of accidents and the amount of accidents, additional officers will be deployed to actively monitor and address the increased aggressive driving behaviors in the Treasure Valley.

The Nampa Police Department urged community members to contribute to this mission, emphasizing the importance of collective action in saving lives. In line with this initiative, the they provided a comprehensive list of guidelines for motorists to follow:

Avoid running red lights or ignoring stop signs.

Reduce speed and drive within the designated limits.

Exercise patience and refrain from aggressive maneuvers.

Maintain attentiveness while driving.

Refrain from using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Avoid tailgating other vehicles.

Signal intentions before making turns or changing lanes.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Let's do it together!" the department concluded in it's post, highlighting the collaborative effort required to foster safer driving practices and protect the well-being of all drivers and pedestrians in the Treasure Valley.

Canva | Getty Images Canva | Getty Images loading...

Please Look: Have You Seen Idaho's 23 Missing Teens? Ages 13 to 18, from Nampa to Sandpoint, these Idaho teens vanished without a trace. Do you recognize any of them? Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2024 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2024 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart