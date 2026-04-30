It’s the time of year for graduations. High school, college, and even certain grades hold ceremonies throughout the month. For some, it’s the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end. High school graduates will either get a job, join the military, learn a trade, or go to college.

Idaho universities are still among the most affordable in the region. However, the cost of attending college is rising in the Gem State, raising serious concerns among taxpayers, parents, and would-be students about why college costs keep rising.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced a massive tuition hike ranging from 4.4%-4.7% beginning this fall. Why the hike? Schools have been hit by budget cuts as the legislature cut funding to address the revenue shortfall.

“These are not simple decisions, and they are not made lightly,” said the Board

President Kurt Liebich. “We are balancing the very real financial pressures facing us our institutions with our responsibility to keep higher education accessible for

Idaho students. Our goal is to ensure students have access to high-quality.

opportunities while maintaining the strength and stability of our institutions.”

Although the price will be going up, officials continue to tout the affordability of Idaho universities.

“Idahoans are choosing our institutions because they deliver affordable, high-

quality results,” said Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jennifer

White. “The Board’s job is to keep it that way and make sure students and

taxpayers understand the investment and see the return.”

The move could not come at a worse time for Idahoans as the war in Iran has raised gas prices along with other necessities.

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