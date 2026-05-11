We are what we drive, or at least that’s what some folks say when describing their favorite ride. The Gem State has many people driving big trucks and other vehicles, large and small.

One of Idahoans' favorite activities is to embrace specialty plates.

We now have a choice of personalized license plates, plates promoting causes, throwback plates, or plates whose revenue funds a significant cause.

Although I don’t think we have a gun lovers plate, perhaps that one is on the way.

Do you love America? Just in time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles has announced another plate.

No, this one doesn’t feature the Marvel comic book character Captain America, but it does honor our great nation.

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The plate is all about the red, white, and blue, and that’s only the beginning.

“This plate gives Idahoans a chance to mark a historic milestone and show their pride on the road,” said DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “We’re proud to offer a design that honors our country’s past while supporting Idaho’s efforts to preserve its own history.”

In other news, the little registration stickers are out. Yep, the legislators got rid of those pesky items during their last session. As more folks move into Idaho, more folks want more individualized choices for their vehicles.

You can personalize the new plates, which are good for vehicles and motorhomes. Would you buy the new plate? What about another type of specialized plate? Take a look at our wild list of Idaho license plates below.

Idaho's 2026 Specialty Plates and What Funds They Benefit Here's a look at the specialty plates that Idahoans can choose for their vehicles without additional documentation like proof of military service or having a certain model year car. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Meridian Free Summer Movie Nights These movies will be playing in Meridian for free! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola