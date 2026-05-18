This weekend will mark the unofficial but official beginning of summer. Whether you live in Boise, Nampa, or Pocatello, high school graduations are taking place. College graduations took place last month, meaning more young folks will be on the road.

Depending on who you talk to, it’s either the young people distracted by their phones or the old people racing too fast. How many times have we seen people recklessly speeding in parking lots, near schools, or in neighborhoods? Let’s not forget the highway where there appears to be no enforcement of speed limits. Do you miss the days of ‘drive 55 to stay alive?”

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Ask any longtime Idaho driver and you’ll hear the same chorus: more speeding, more aggressive driving, and far less patience. Idaho law enforcement will do their best to stop the insanity of the endless speeding. Every year, they issue the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’ report. Last year, the Gem State lost 88 lives due to driving accidents.

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Another reason driving has become so dangerous is the importation of people from California, Oregon, and Washington, otherwise known as COWS. These folks bring their aggressive driving tactics to the Gem State.

How Real Idahoans Drive

You can always tell if someone is a real Idahoan by these simple observations. Real Idaho drivers use their turn signals, do not tailgate, well, some do, obey the speed limit, and the real, real tell is that let people merge into their lane. They’re so good, they’re annoyingly accommodating.

How To Stay Safe On The Roads of Idaho

We wish there were a guaranteed path to not becoming an accident victim in the Gem State. However, nothing is totally guaranteed. What you can do is avoid distractions, look out for the vehicle in front of you, don’t rely totally on technology, and drive within the speed limit.

Don't Forget the Animals

Early morning drivers and night drivers please be aware wildlife is on the roads during the night hours. And if you hit a livestock while driving, it's your fault.

10 Bad Driving Habits That Could Get You in Trouble With the Police in Idaho Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

These 18 Roads & Intersections are Known Speed Treasure Valley Speed Traps Driving in the Treasure Valley, no matter how "bad" traffic has gotten over the last several years, really isn't too much of a challenge. Getting from Point A to Point B in our area isn't nearly as difficult as it is in larger or comparable sized cities yet, there's always someone in a hurry. What happens when one is in a hurry? Road Rage? Distracted Driving? Speeding? Here are the most significant speed traps across the Treasure Valley that you need to be aware of. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM