About 2,122 miles separate Boise, Idaho, from Birmingham, Alabama. If you’re interested in driving to Alabama, it would take you almost 33 hours.

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There is a world of difference between those two American cities.

However, what has just happened in Birmingham, Alabama could impact Boise’s sports, cultural, and economic scene.

The UFL, United Football League, announced that they’re relocating the Birmingham franchise.

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What Is The UFL?

The UFL is a spring football league that is the result of the merger between the United States Football League and the XFL. The leagues were competing against each other and decided a merger was the best way to ensure the existence of a spring professional football league.

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Coincidentally, both leagues were opened and folded years ago. The original USFL was created in the early 1980s, featuring stars such as Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, Doug Flutie, and other future NFL Hall of Famers.

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The original XFL was the brainchild of the WWE’s Vince McMahon and NBC. The league promised action and violence but quickly folded.

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A Pro Football Team in Boise? Why? Where does Boise fall into the grand scheme of things? Last year, we reported that the UFL was seriously considering moving a team to Boise. Why Boise? Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. There isn’t much to do in the spring, so that a spring football league would serve a purpose. Boise State is hyper-aggressive at attracting additional revenue.

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The UFL would provide money to allow Bronco Athletics to fund more programs and more improvements to the stadium. The league and local officials believe they could draw thousands to professional football on the Blue. Has Boise or Idaho Ever Had A Professional Football Team? The Treasure Valley has had two indoor professional football teams. The Boise Burn, 2007-2009, and the Idaho Horseman, which folded its operations. We’ll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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