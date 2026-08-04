A tragedy is a word no one wants ever to say or experience. There are different levels of tragedy, and some can be avoided. However, when a tragedy comes to your town, it is difficult to recover on so many levels.

With that in mind, how do the people of Twin Falls recover from the killing of innocent people and the injuries of several others? In combat, they call it post-traumatic stress disorder, where loud noises and other actions can trigger pain, anxiety, and suffering.

The city continues to offer counseling to people who need someone to talk to. Thankfully, therapy and mental health awareness have become a more prominent part of our lives. A candlelight vigil is being held, allowing some to heal and be heard. Others have their own way of surviving a mass shooting. Greg Pruett of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance told us that gun sales took off at the local gun store in Twin Falls. He continued to explain that many folks signed up for gun training in hopes of emulating hero Jordan Salinas if called upon.

Tom Gresham, host of Gun Talk, advised folks to really do their research when buying a firearm for protection. Mr. Gresham said that firearm protection is a way of life and one must always be aware of their surroundings.

At the very least, Idahoans should start with the concealed carry course to learn how to protect themselves in possible shooting situations.

Other folks will continue to praise Mr. Salinas, who gave his first interview below.

A disturbing trend saw many trying to make money by selling merchandise praising the actions of Mr. Salinas and the off duty law enforcement officer. The world continues and let's hope we never forget those we lost in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ways To Help: Twin Falls Shooting Fundraisers Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Where Are the Flock Surveillance Cameras in Each Idaho City There is an easy way to know where they are on the Deflock map and even an app to help you avoid them if that’s what you want to do with your life. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird