Life is about choices. Every day we compete for jobs, attention, and, of course, social media. Competition is what made and makes America great. One local car dealership has been recognized as the top dealership in the country. In other words, they’ve topped the competition.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Who Is The Number One Subaru Dealership in America?

Subaru America announced that out of over 640 dealerships in Idaho, no Treasure Valley Subaru Dealership is the best in the country. The award took place in Las Vegas at the annual Subaru Dealership meetings. Subaru will donate $10,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission as part of the award ceremony.

Treasure Valley Subaru was named the best Subaru Dealership based on its community work and commitment to customer service.

Remarkably, the dealership is only six years old and competes against other dealerships in the area.

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Why Was Treasure Valley Subaru Recognized as The Best in America

What set and sets Treasure Valley Subaru apart is its work with charities and nonprofits, including the Boise Rescue Mission, the Idaho Humane Society, Camp Rainbow Gold, the West Valley Humane Society, the harmonica festival, and other charities.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER

A Word From Rob Studebaker

General Manager Rob Studebaker share his thoughts on winning the big one. “The Subaru Love Promise inspires me each day to empower our employees in their own personal lives, and to elevate the customer experience for everyone walking through our doors. Together, we are focused on the larger purpose of supporting our community and we know that by approaching every interaction with compassion and empathy, we are making a measurable difference with our charitable partners and the many lives they impact each day.”

What's Next for Treasure Valley Subaru?

They tell us they'll continue their work helping the community and working with folks who are helping others. It's not unusual to see them making sandwiches, cleaning kennels, and shopping for others before they start their work day.

How Did They Win?

It's all in the video below, well worth the watch and you might see someone you know!

Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation On 5/19/2023 Rob with Treasure Valley Subaru presented a check to the Boise Rescue Mission. Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.

Millers Mission Thursday Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna