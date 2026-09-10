Treasure Valley Subaru Named Top Dealership In America
Who Is The Number One Subaru Dealership in America?
Why Was Treasure Valley Subaru Recognized as The Best in America
A Word From Rob Studebaker
General Manager Rob Studebaker share his thoughts on winning the big one. “The Subaru Love Promise inspires me each day to empower our employees in their own personal lives, and to elevate the customer experience for everyone walking through our doors. Together, we are focused on the larger purpose of supporting our community and we know that by approaching every interaction with compassion and empathy, we are making a measurable difference with our charitable partners and the many lives they impact each day.”
What's Next for Treasure Valley Subaru?
They tell us they'll continue their work helping the community and working with folks who are helping others. It's not unusual to see them making sandwiches, cleaning kennels, and shopping for others before they start their work day.
How Did They Win?
It's all in the video below, well worth the watch and you might see someone you know!
Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation
Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.
Millers Mission Thursday
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU!
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller