Anyone who drives in Idaho will love this one. A new report says that one Idaho City is one of the safest driving cities in the country. Apparently, running red lights, tailgating, and excessive speeds weren’t factors in this new report.

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Photo by Scott Greer on Unsplash Cars are involved in a frontal collision

We'll break down the criteria for the Allstate Report, however accidents continue to increase in our area. For those keeping score at home, Boise is the third safest city in America.

Why Accidents Continue to Increase in Our Area?

Every morning, our roads continue to strain under the increased traffic from too many vehicles on the road. Traffic is increasing because Idaho continues to lead the nation in growth. More growth means more people, which means more cars on the road.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash cars on road

Running Red Lights

If you haven’t seen the multiple vehicles running red lights, then you haven’t truly driven on an Idaho road. The danger is real because, sadly, accidents happen every day when folks don't stop at red lights. The bigger danger is when large semi-trucks refuse to honor the rules of the road. Running traffic lights can lead to injury, loss of a vehicle, damage to a vehicle, and death in some cases.

Photo by Daizy Isumi on Unsplash black traffic light turned on during daytime

How Did They Determine Boise As America's Third Safest Driving City?

Boise drivers were right behind Brownsville, Texas and Fort Collins, Colorado. Boise drivers have an average of 14.07 years between collisions. Property damage claims over two years were also part of the evaluation.

These 18 Roads & Intersections are Known Speed Treasure Valley Speed Traps Driving in the Treasure Valley, no matter how "bad" traffic has gotten over the last several years, really isn't too much of a challenge. Getting from Point A to Point B in our area isn't nearly as difficult as it is in larger or comparable sized cities yet, there's always someone in a hurry. What happens when one is in a hurry? Road Rage? Distracted Driving? Speeding? Here are the most significant speed traps across the Treasure Valley that you need to be aware of. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The 6 Most Deadly Intersections in the Boise Area Over From 2010-2020 We examined the Fatality Analysis Reporting System data from the NHTSA for 2010-2020 (the most recent year available) to determine which intersections in the Treasure Valley have had the most fatal crashes and resulted in the most deaths. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart