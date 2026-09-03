Friday is the day if you love Idaho and love balloons. Although the weather has stolen the headlines, the dedicated professionals, volunteers, and pilots continue to plan for this weekend’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

Friday is a doubleheader day where we hope the balloons will fly in the morning, and then Ann Morrison Park will be filled with thousands awaiting the dynamic Night Glow.

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Why Is The Night Glow So Special?

Visually, it’s stunning to see the flames that fire up the balloons. No, the balloons will not be flying at night for obvious reasons. The pilots will be escorted into the park to set up for their eventual ‘light the sky’ moment.

Photo by Kelvin Zyteng on Unsplash a person holding a trophy

How Much Does It Cost?

The morning launches and the Night Glow are free and open to the public. Please don't bring your animals due to the sound causing them anxiety. The morning launches are so inspiring and distracting traffic accidents have been known to occur due to distracted driving.

Photo by Miraxh Tereziu on Unsplash Illuminated panda hot air balloon inflating at twilight with spectators

Timeline for Friday Night's NIGHT GLOW

The event begins at 5pm. Before it gets dark, Idahoans will be treated to live music, great food, and a massive bouncy house complex complete with a zip line. The festivities will wind down as folks get ready for the massive mix of balloons, lights, and music.

Here's a look at past Night Glows.

30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow 2021 On Friday night, 16 of the pilots flying in this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic inflated their balloons to put on a stunning, uniquely Boise light show! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show... Gallery Credit: Nikki West