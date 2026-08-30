Balloons, balloons, and more balloons will be flying over Boise this week. Summer may officially end once we all celebrate Labor Day weekend, but in Idaho, balloons are the official sign that summer is over.

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For many years, the city of trees has hosted a massive balloon rally called the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

Balloons over Boise began in 1991 and ran until the end of the Boise Riverfest in 2002. No balloons flew over the Treasure Valley until the balloons returned in 2009, thanks to a partnership with Scott Spencer, Lori Spencer, Kevin Godwin, and Mike Owens.

When Did The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Return?

The 2009 event combined the magic of flying balloons with the intimacy of Idaho’s most beloved radio brands, led by Idaho’s first radio station, 580 KIDO. The first year was such a success that the community and others rallied to keep the event free and family-friendly.

Balloons Balloons

Boise Balloon Week, otherwise known as the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, begins Wednesday at Ann Morrison Park, where the park opens up to allow families, especially children, to view the balloons. The pilots will answer questions and show fans how they fly these incredible aircraft.

What Will You See This Week at The Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic?

Every year, new balloons of all shapes and sizes appear in Boise. The park opens early, so if you’d like a reason to get to work or school a little later, take the morning to hang out with all the balloon lovers.

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Is The Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic Just a Morning Event?

Balloons do launch in the morning, but Friday night is special because of the Night Glow event. Balloons are inflated to the sounds of your favorite musical artists. There's also a massive bouncy house community that will entertain the kids on Friday night.

Over 40 Magical Hot Air Balloons Are Coming to Boise Skies The annual event brings magic to the skies of Boise! Here are the balloons you'll see! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Magic In The Sky: Boise's Hot Air Balloons! Take a look at the massive list of hot air balloons headed to Boise this month! Which are you most excited to see? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM