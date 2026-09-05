Boise State didn’t beat Oregon in Eugene, but after today’s 34-27 loss, order has been restored. The Broncos were a 24.5-point underdog and had little support outside of their inner circle. Oregon, with its big money and $40 million payroll, needed every ounce of effort to come from behind to beat Boise State at home.

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It was a tale of two halves as the Broncos took the lead and expanded upon it before the Ducks got themselves off the mat. Many critics doubted Boise State could compete with Oregon in the new world of high finance. The Broncos showed enough return on investment to restore their credibility as America’s Favorite Underdogs.

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The Broncos took the lead on a eleven play seventy five yard drive in the first quarter. Dante Moore, some say the future Heisman Trophy winner, failed to answer as the Ducks punted on their first possession.

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The teams traded punts until the second quarter when Oregon scored on an eight play fifty yard drive tying the score at seven a piece. It looked like the Ducks were beginning to take command until a muffed punt gave Boise State the ball deep inside Oregon territory.

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Boise State capitalized on the turnover scoring to take a fourteen to seven lead. (The shock across the country and a Autzen was evident as many had dubbed Oregon the team to beat for the national title.

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Boise State added another field goal to expand their lead to ten right before halftime. However, Oregon showing some of their preseason hype drove forty four yards in four plays to end the half at seventeen fourteen Boise State.

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How The Second Half Played Out

Oregon eventually tied the game at seventeen in the third quarter. The Ducks took the lead with a six play eighty seven yard drive. Boise State answered with an eight play seventy five yard drive tying the game at twenty four. (Remember Boise State was a 24.5 point underdog.)

The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter and Oregon added a touchdown to take the leas thirty four to twenty seven. The Broncos turned the ball over on downs failing to convert on fourth down.

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What's Next?

Oregon ran out the clock and moves on to Oklahoma State. Boise State will return home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be on USA Network.

Winning By Losing

Although the Broncos lost, they did not embarrass themselves. The game was nationally televised on CBS giving the team maximum exposure. As of the writing of this article, it's the game of the week.

The Broncos must win, however this loss was about as good as you can get without winning the game.

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By The Numbers

Boise State Quarterback Maddux Madsen finished the game 15/29 throwing for three touchdowns and 181 yards. At times he looked good, but like last year, at other times failed to make the short checkdown throws.

Oregon's Dante Moore was 28/37 throwing for three touchdowns and 378 yards. After a sleepy first half, Mr. Moore lived up to the praise Nick Saban heaped on him during this morning's College Gameday.

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