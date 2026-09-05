Boise State’s Oregon Heartbreaker: 5 Brutal Takeaways
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Boise State Will Be Really Good / Are The Ducks Overrated?
The Broncos defensive and offensive line had plenty of question marks before Saturday's opening game. Both sides held up well under challenging conditions. After a rough season last year, Boise State's Maddux Madsen responded throwing for three touchdown passes in the loss. He finished 15-of-29 with 181 passing yards.
Boise State's Running Game Appears to Be Back
Although we still miss Ashton Jeanty, the backs moved the ball several times during the game. Their success was significant considering the Oregon Defensive line was promoted as one of if not the best in college football. All four defensive linemen chose to stay a Duck, rather than go to the NFL.
Oregon's Dan Lanning Has A lot of Work To Do
The Ducks pride themselves on attracting the best coaches along with the best players. However, Oregon lost both coordinators last year and their replacements struggled with the Boise State game plan. (Remember the Broncos were a 24.5 point underdog.)
Boise State's Big Win
Unlike Fresno State and a few other teams, Boise State showed that they still belong on the national stage. A catch here and tip there, and the Broncos could've added another win at Autzen to their impressive list. The game was televised nationally on CBS allowing the program to get a lot of national attention.
Broncos Do Not Beat Themselves
The team committed fewer penalties and no turnovers in a highly volatile environment. We've seen previous teams fold in the face of such enormous pressure, this team held up and they were going toe to toe with the Ducks.
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